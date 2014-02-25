Preview: Indiana at Wisconsin

Wisconsin has turned its season around with five straight victories and looks to avenge one of it defeats when Indiana visits on Tuesday night. The No. 14 Badgers were unbeaten before losing at Indiana on Jan. 14 and dropped four more in the next five only to rebound by recording three victories versus ranked teams during their current win streak. The Hoosiers snapped a three-game slide with a 61-56 victory at Northwestern on Saturday and face three ranked teams in a span of six days.

The Badgers have averaged 77.3 points over the last three contests, including victories at No. 16 Michigan and No. 19 Iowa. “They are playing both ends of the court with great confidence and we have our work cut out for us,” Indiana coach Tom Crean said on the Big Ten weekly teleconference. Wisconsin must contain Indiana’s sophomore guard Yogi Ferrell, who recorded 25 points against the Badgers last month and is third in the league in scoring.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT INDIANA (15-11, 5-8 Big Ten): Ferrell has scored at least 25 points in a game six times this season and leads the league in made 3-pointers with 71 while averaging 17.7 points. The Hoosiers are outrebounding teams by 9.3 per game, tops in the Big Ten, and Noah Vonleh averages 9.4 boards to lead the league. Indiana has struggled handling the ball much of the season, ranking last in the conference in turnover margin (minus-2.42), but coughed up the ball a season-low seven times against Northwestern.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (22-5, 9-5): Frank Kaminsky averaged 21 points and eight rebounds in the last three games while draining 23-of-38 from the field and 16-of-18 free throws. The 7-0 junior is second in scoring (13.3) for the well-balanced Badgers behind Sam Dekker (13.5), while Ben Brust (12.6) has made 64 from 3-point range along with leading the Big Ten in free-throw percentage (90.3). Guard Traevon Jackson contributes 10.6 points per game for Wisconsin, which is fourth in the league in scoring (73.5).

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin had won 12 consecutive games against the Hoosiers before the 75-72 defeat earlier this season.

2. Indiana freshman F Troy Williams scored 12 points against Northwestern, his highest total in Big Ten play.

3. Badgers G Josh Gasser leads the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage (46.3), making 37 of his 80 attempts.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 74, Indiana 62