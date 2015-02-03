Preview: Indiana at Wisconsin

Fourth-ranked Wisconsin goes after its 14th victory in the last 15 meetings with Indiana when it hosts the No. 25 Hoosiers on Tuesday. The Badgers are atop the Big Ten standings and the current crop of Wisconsin players hasn’t won a conference crown. “If you look further ahead, you’re going to slip up,” guard Josh Gasser told reporters. “We understand how competitive this league is; every night is going to be a battle and there’s a lot of season left. We haven’t done anything yet.”

The Hoosiers slipped off the pace in the Big Ten race with consecutive losses before bouncing back with a victory over Rutgers on Saturday. “We’re happy to be in the mix, but we’re not satisfied at all,” guard James Blackmon Jr. told reporters. “We know we had a couple games that we could have got under our belt, so at Wisconsin we know that it’s going to be a great environment and a huge game, so I think we’re going to come prepared for it.” The Badgers have won four straight games after defeating Iowa on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT INDIANA (16-6, 6-3 Big Ten): Forward Troy Williams averages 13 points and a team-leading 6.3 rebounds and is coming off a strong performance against Rutgers with 14 points and tying a career best with 12 boards. “That’s the Troy Williams that we need to have,” Hoosiers coach Tom Crean told reporters. “The points to me are a byproduct of his efficiency, his activity, his desire to get to the basket, his desire to deflect and defend, his desire to rebound, the energy that he played with and usually when he plays like that, he gets the points.” Blackmon averages a team-best 16.5 points with Ferrell close behind at 16.1 and both players have made 51 3-point baskets.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (19-2, 7-1): Center Frank Kaminsky is on a tear with four 20-point outings in five games and had 24 points and nine rebounds against Iowa. The 7-footer leads the Badgers in scoring (17.6), rebounding (8.3), blocked shots (33) and steals (19) and is tied for second with 23 3-point baskets. Forwards Sam Dekker (12.6) and Nigel Hayes (12.4) also average in double digits but Wisconsin continues to ride a defense that allows just 55.5 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Badgers have won 12 consecutive home games against Indiana.

2. Ferrell has made at least one 3-pointer in a school-record 53 straight games.

3. Kaminsky has seven 20-point outings this season.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 76, Indiana 68