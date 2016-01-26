Preview: Indiana at Wisconsin

Indiana rides a 12-game winning streak into its Big Ten road contest against Wisconsin on Tuesday - and two big reasons for its success are its ability to knock down 3-pointers and share the ball. The Hoosiers are 32-for-64 from beyond the arc with 48 assists in their last two contests as senior guard Yogi Ferrell - the school’s all-time assist leader with 559 - recording 15 during that span while making 8-of-13 from long range en route to being named Big Ten Player of the Week.

”... I don’t know if you’ve heard, but he always finds that open man,‘’ Indiana senior forward Max Bielfeldt told reporters about Ferrell while adding: “We’re moving the ball, we’re making the simple play. We’re finding shooters with that movement. Guys are getting open a little better and we’re just knocking them down.” The Hoosiers, who last lost 94-74 to No. 20 Duke on Dec. 2, are 7-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since opening the 1992-93 season 13-0. Indiana’s closest call during its run was a 59-58 victory over the Badgers on Jan. 5 behind Ferrell’s jumper and four free throws in the final 38 seconds. Wisconsin owns a two-game winning streak after a 66-60 victory at Penn State on Thursday and continues to receive major contributions from redshirt freshman forward Ethan Happ as the Badgers try for their 13th consecutive win at home over the Hoosiers and 14th in the last 16 overall meetings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT INDIANA (17-3, 7-0 Big Ten): Ferrell (team highs of 17.1 points and 6.1 assists) leads seven players averaging at least five points as the Hoosiers’ scoring depth helps offset the loss of James Blackmon Jr. (15.8 points) to a season-ending knee injury. Junior forward Troy Williams (13.1 points, team-best 6.7 rebounds) converts 55.6 percent from the floor on a club which leads the Big Ten in field-goal percentage at 52.3. Freshman center Thomas Bryant (11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds) leads the Big Ten in field-goal percentage (72.2) while Bielfeldt (8.5 points, 4.9 rebounds) shoots 58.4 percent from the floor.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (11-9, 3-4): Happ averages 12 points and a team-best 8.3 rebounds after recording 20 and 11 while going 10-for-15 from the free-throw line versus Penn State, prompting interim coach Greg Gard to tell reporters: “Ethan did a good job of being active, being on the glass and getting to the free throw line.” Junior forward Nigel Hayes averages team highs of 16.3 points and 3.7 assists while adding 6.2 rebounds. Junior guard Bronson Koenig (14.0 points) attracted plenty of attention from Penn State and was held to eight points after erupting for a career-high 27 in a 77-76 win over No. 11 Michigan State on Jan. 17.

TIP-INS

1. Happ leads the Big Ten with seven double-doubles.

2. Indiana’s winning streak is the second-longest active run in the nation behind UAB’s 14 straight victories.

3. The Badgers’ four Big Ten losses have come by an average of 3.8 points and they played seven games overall decided by three points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 77, Indiana 74