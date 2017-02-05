Ninth-ranked Wisconsin looks to continue its strong work on the defensive end of the court when they host injury-plagued Indiana on Sunday in a Big Ten clash. The Big Ten-best Badgers, who lead Maryland by one-half game, have won six straight contests and stand among the national leaders in scoring defense (59.8) after holding Illinois to 27.6 percent shooting in Tuesday’s 57-43 victory.

“When we do that, we don’t necessarily need to shoot particularly well,” Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes told reporters. “It seems we don’t like to shoot well anyway. We’d just rather play defense. As long as we keep doing that, we’ll be good.” The Badgers won at Indiana 75-68 on Jan. 3 and the Hoosiers have lost two of their top four scorers since that contest. Forward OG Anunoby was lost for the season with a knee injury and Indiana’s leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. (17.6) is out indefinitely with a lower-leg injury. The Hoosiers showed plenty of fight is left, though, after outlasting Penn State 110-102 in three overtimes at home on Wednesday as junior point guard Josh Newkirk scored a career-high 27 points.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT INDIANA (15-8, 5-5 Big Ten): Without Anunoby and Blackmon, the Hoosiers need more from sophomore Thomas Bryant, and the 6-11 center scored 54 points combined the last two games to push his season average to 13.2. “Everybody feels a sense of urgency when somebody goes down,” Bryant told reporters. “I’m not worried about touches. I’m worried about winning the game. The points will come as long as you do your job out there with your teammates.” Junior guard Robert Johnson is the leading active scorer (14.5) and dropped in 27 against Penn State.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (19-3, 8-1): Sophomore forward Ethan Happ continues to state his case for a spot on the All-American team, averaging 22 points over the last four games and shooting 60.7 percent from the field overall. The 6-10 Happ leads the team in scoring (14.5) and rebounds (9.2), while seniors Bronson Koenig (14.1 points) and Hayes (13.3, 5.9) give the Badgers one of the best all-around trios in the country. Wisconsin has dominated teams on the boards (plus-9.5 margin) and is looking to extend its home-court winning streak to 19 games.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana leads the all-time series 95-71, but has not won at Wisconsin’s Kohl Center since 1998 - losing 14 straight.

2. Koenig is 28-for-52 from 3-point range in the final five minutes and overtime over the last two seasons.

3. Hoosiers freshman G Devonte Green had 10 points and 10 rebounds – both season highs – on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 75, Indiana 64