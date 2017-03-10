Indiana defied its own history in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday when it knocked off a higher-seeded team for only the fourth time in the 20-year history of the event. The 10th-seeded Hoosiers attempt to pull off another seemingly improbable task one day later when they square off against No. 2 seed Wisconsin in the quarterfinals Friday in Washington, D.C.

Indiana showed no signs of the struggles that led it to drop eight of its final 11 regular-season contests during its second-round 95-73 rout of seventh-seeded Iowa, catching fire beyond the arc after halftime (6-of-8) en route to setting school tournament records with 12 3-pointers and in 3-point percentage (60.0). The Hoosiers improved to 3-10 in the Big Ten toiurney over the last 10 years as a result, although defeating the Badgers has proven to be even more difficult in recent years, as Wisconsin has won 17 of the last 19 meetings. The 23rd-ranked Badgers picked up two of those victories earlier this season, winning 75-68 at Bloomington on Jan. 3 and 65-60 at home on Feb. 5. Wisconsin suffered through its own late-season malaise by dropping five of its last seven games, although one of those two triumphs came against Minnesota in their regular-season finale Sunday.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT INDIANA (18-14): Leading scorer James Blackmon Jr. (17.3 points, Big Ten-high 86 3-pointers) led the Hoosiers' long-range assault Thursday by going 4-of-5 beyond the arc en route to 23 points, and he has connected on multiple 3-pointers in seven straight outings, shooting 22-for-52 over that span. Sophomore center Thomas Bryant (12.9 points, team-high 6.8 rebounds, team-high 1.6 blocks) made up for a rare poor day on the boards (two rebounds) by scoring 11 points and swatting a career-high five shots against the Hawkeyes. De'Ron Davis poured in a career-high 15 points on 7-of-7 from the field despite playing only 14 minutes off the bench, while fellow freshman Devonte Green had 10 points and continued to thrive from long-range, going 2-for-2 Thursday to improve to 10-for-15 over his last six outings.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (23-8): Ethan Happ is averaging only eight points per game over his last four outings, but the sophomore forward still finished the regular season as the only player in the nation to lead his team in points (14.6), rebounds (8.6), assists (3.0), blocks (1.6) and steals (2.3) during conference play. Leading scorer Bronson Koenig (14.2 points) is the school's all-time leader in 3-pointers (247) and is averaging 20 points per game over the last four contests, nailing at least four triples in three of those outings. Nigel Hayes (13.5) is the Badgers' fourth all-time leading scorer (1,758 points) and one of only three players in Big Ten history to tally 1,700 points, 700 rebounds and 300 assists.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face either sixth-seeded Northwestern or third-seeded Maryland in the semifinals on Saturday.

2. Happ averaged 19.5 points on 16-of-21 from the field in Wisconsin's two wins over Indiana this season.

3. The Hoosiers' 95 points were their most ever in a Big Ten Tournament game and the second-highest offensive output by a team in the history of the event.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 69, Indiana 65