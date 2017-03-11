No. 24 Wisconsin surges in second half against Indiana

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A contrast in how to share the ball was on display here Friday night in a Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal contest.

Unselfish Wisconsin, the No. 2 seed, had five players in double figures and had 15 assists on 27 baskets.

"They shared the ball," said Badgers head coach Greg Gard.

Indiana, the No. 10 seed which struggled all season holding onto the ball, committed 12 turnovers and had just seven assists on 23 field goals.

The result was not surprising, as No. 24 Wisconsin made 10 of 22 shots from three-point range and won 70-60 over the Hoosiers. The Badgers, who trailed by four in the first half, led by as many as 15 midway through the second half in a game that had just 20 free throws.

"I am disappointed with our loss obviously," said Tom Crean, the Hooisers head coach. "In all honesty, we missed a lot of shots we had been making. We got into the paint quite a bit. That made timely shots."

The Badgers shot 50 percent from the field in the first half.

"Just a couple of stops we needed," said James Blackmon, Jr., the Indiana star.

Bronson Koenig had 16 points and five assists and Ethan Happ had 14 points and 12 rebounds and helped key a second-half run.

"Koenig is capable of so much," Crean said. "They do a really good job of keeping the dribble. I would like to get credit the defense (but) we missed a lot of close shots.

"At the end of the day they have Koenig. He makes a huge difference. He is a big-time player. He can shoot it, he is quick. I have been a big fan for a long time. They have toughness. They actually played faster in the first half when Hayes was in foul trouble."

Wisconsin (24-8) advances to the semifinals on Saturday against the winner of Maryland and Northwestern, which met in the last of the quarterfinal games late Friday.

Blackmon had 10 of his 17 points in the first half for the Hoosiers (18-15), who do not figure to be in the NCAA Tournament. Juwan Morgan had 14 points and Robert Johnson added 13.

"Defensively, it was a group effort," said Gard. "Their scorers did a terrific job, but our team defense is pretty good and we've gotten better as the year has gone on. We rebounded the ball much better in the second half, which helped."

Hayes hit a 3-pointer to give the Badgers a 43-33 lead early in the second half and Happ capped a 9-0 run with a basket to make it 47-33 with 13:50 left.

"One thing we talked about at half was to stop turning the ball over because we're wasting some possessions there," Gard said of Happ. "He is a pretty complete player and he has worked really hard to be as good as he is. Obviously, he has teammates that know when to find and where to find him."

Indiana cut the lead to 10, but freshman D'Mitrik Trice (13 points) made a 3-pointer to give Wisconsin a 57-42 lead before a media timeout at the under 8:00 mark.

The Hoosiers trimmed the margin to 61-53 with 4:29 left on a 3-pointer by freshman Devonte Green, who had 10 points.

But Koenig hit a 3-pointer with the shot clock about to expire to give the Badgers a 64-53 lead with 2:20 left.

"We just wanted to keep our poise and get good shots every time done the floor," Koenig said. "We were just trying to take care of the ball."

Zak Showalter (12 points) hit two free throws in the closing seconds to nail down the win as the Badgers placed five players in double figures.

The Badgers led 33-27 at halftime as Wisconsin shot 50 percent from the field and the Hoosiers connected made just 36 percent. The Hoosiers had just two assists on 11 baskets in the first half.

Wisconsin may be in stride after a recent players-only meeting.

"We sputtered offensively for a while and our defense saved us, and then once we got the offense going again, our defense was lacking. Now we kind of found a way to make both of those things happen on a nightly basis," Happ said.

NOTES: The Badgers won both regular-season games, 75-68 at Indiana on Jan. 3 and 65-60 at home Feb. 5. ... Wisconsin has appeared in the last 18 NCAA tournaments, the fifth-longest mark in NCAA history. ... Badgers F Ethan Happ had 20 points against the Hoosiers on Feb. 5 and G Josh Newkirk had 22 for Indiana. ... Tom Crean, in his ninth year as Indiana coach, has 166 wins to rank third in school history. He was the 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year and on Friday shut down reports he would take the Missouri job.