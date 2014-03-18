Preview: Indiana State at Arkansas

Disappointed to be missing the NCAA tournament, Arkansas will host Indiana State in a first-round NIT game Tuesday in Fayetteville, Ark. The Sycamores have played well on the road this season, but it remains to be seen whether they can handle the Razorbacks’ pressure. Arkansas is 16-2 at home, the losses coming to Florida and Missouri.

The Sycamores enter on a down note, having lost four of their last six games. But Indiana State has won nine times on opponents’ home floors, and this is the program’s fifth straight postseason trip. The Razorbacks haven’t been to the postseason since 2008.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (23-10):After a disappointing loss to Wichita State in the Missouri ValleyConference tournament title game, the Sycamores weren’t sure if they would keep on playing. Because of that, the team’s intensity in practice wasn’t quite whatit should be, something that worries coach Greg Lansing. “The guys are still a little downabout last week and they haven’t been practicing at as high a levelas we’d want to be,” Lansing told reporters. “Partof it was because we didn’t know who or what we’d be playing in.”

ABOUT ARKANSAS (21-11): Losses to Alabamain the regular-season finale and South Carolina in the SEC tournament doomed the Razorbacks’ chances at an NCAA tourney bid. Coach Mike Anderson called it a learning experience. “We didn’t do what we need to do in order to be in the NCAA(tournament),” Anderson told reporters. “That’s goingto be a lesson to learn. It’s another step in the right direction …and we’re taking the right steps.”

TIP-INS

1. While G Jake Odum (13.2 points)gets the most attention on Indiana State, the team actuallyhas four players averaging in double figures, with a fifth, DawonCummings, averaging 9.8 points.

2. Arkansas is 4-3 all-time inthe NIT, with all four wins coming at home.

3. The winner of this contestwill play No. 2 seed California or No. 7 seed Utah Valley inthe next round.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 78, IndianaState 69