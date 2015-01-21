Preview: Indiana State at Northern Iowa

Riding a five-game win streak, No. 19 Northern Iowa looks to break a second-place tie in the Missouri Valley Conference standings Wednesday when it hosts Indiana State. The Panthers have waxed their last five opponents after starting MVC play with a loss at Evansville, winning by an average of almost 15 points in that span. Guard Deon Mitchell credited the defense after a win over Missouri State on Sunday, telling reporters, “Our defense has been improving. We’re just playing more aggressive.”

The Sycamores won only four of their first 12 games this season before catching fire at the start of conference play, running off a season-high five wins in a row before Saturday’s 84-78 setback at Drake. Indiana State yielded its highest point total in more than a month in the loss, leaving coach Greg Lansing to proclaim the obvious about his team. “If we don’t play well, we’re not going to beat teams,” Lansing told reporters. “And we didn’t play well, especially defensively.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (9-9, 5-1 MVC): Freshman guard Brenton Scott poured in a career-best 21 points in the loss against Drake and has notched 10 points or more in eight of his last 10 games. Scott’s recent surge has pulled him even with Khristian Smith, averaging 11.4 points per game, and second to only leading scorer Devonte Brown (12.1). While the Sycamores rank fourth in the conference, scoring 68 points per game, it’s the other side of the ball that presents problems as they rank last in the MVC while allowing opponents to average just a shade under 70.

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (16-2, 5-1): The Panthers have already equaled their win total of a year ago but while his team has been cruising of late, coach Ben Jacobson has them on high alert as they prepare for Indiana State. “They have a lot of experience (and) they have two or three new guys helping them quite a bit,” he told reporters. “Offensively, they have a lot of versatility.” Forward Seth Tuttle’s 14.9 points per game leads Northern Iowa and ranks sixth in the conference, while his 62.6 percent efficiency from the floor is second best in the MVC and is just outside the Top 30 in the nation.

TIP-INS

1. Northern Iowa has won all nine games at home this season and 12 straight, dating back to 2013-14.

2. Indiana State goes for its third straight victory at the McLeod Center and fifth overall as the visitor in the series at Northern Iowa’s home building.

3. The Panthers hold opponents to a MVC-best 54.7 points per game and 37.9 percent shooting, while ranking fourth in the nation in scoring defense.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 74, Indiana State 65