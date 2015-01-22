FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northern Iowa 66, Indiana State 60
January 22, 2015 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

Northern Iowa 66, Indiana State 60

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: Light editing throughout)

No. 19 Northern Iowa 66, Indiana State 60: Matt Bohannon totaled 17 points, including five 3-pointers to tie a season high, to lead the host Panthers past the Sycamores in a Missouri Valley Conference showdown.

Seth Tuttle added 16 points and nine rebounds for Northern Iowa (17-2, 6-1 MVC), which won its sixth straight game after opening conference play with a loss at Evansville. Jeremy Morgan converted 8-of-8 from the free-throw line for the bulk of his 11 points and Deon Mitchell added 10 points, shooting 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

Justin Gant scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out to lead Indiana State (9-10, 5-2), which lost its second straight contest following a five-game win streak. Brenton Scott contributed 13 points and Devonte Brown chipped in with 10 for the Sycamores, who couldn’t find their collective long-distance stroke, connecting on 6-of-21 beyond the arc.

Northern Iowa jumped out to a 15-5 lead while Indiana State missed eight of its first 10 attempts from the field. After the Panthers drained 3-pointers on three straight possessions, including a pair from Mitchell, the Sycamores answered with seven straight points to close the gap to 26-21 with just under four minutes left in the half before five points from Bohannon in the final 2:18 sent Northern Iowa into halftime with a 31-23 advantage.

The Panthers went cold after the break, missing five of their first six field-goal tries as Indiana State managed to pull to within 38-34 on a three-point play from T.J. Bell. The Sycamores rolled off 11 unanswered points, led by five from Gant, to take a 47-46 lead with just under seven minutes to play before Northern Iowa sank 16-of-19 from the foul line in the final 5:09 to preserve the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northern Iowa has won 13 straight home games dating back to last season. ... Indiana State G Khristian Smith, who entered play averaging 11.4 points, finished with four on 2-of-9 shooting, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range. ... Panthers G Wes Washpun was the only Northern Iowa bench player to score, finishing with eight points, while his fellow reserves combined to shoot 0-for-6.

