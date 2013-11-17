Preview: Indiana State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame continues its season-opening six-game homestand when the 22nd-ranked Fighting Irish host in-state opponent Indiana State on Sunday. The Irish are off to a 2-0 start for the seventh consecutive season after holding off Miami (Ohio) to open the campaign and routing Stetson 80-49 last Sunday. The Sycamores are after their third win over a ranked opponent in the past two seasons after knocking off Missouri Valley Conference foes Wichita State and Creighton a year ago.

The Fighting Irish had some difficulty putting away the Red Hawks in the opener but they have not trailed at any point thus far. They expect a tougher challenge against an Indiana State team that returned nine players - four starters - from a year ago. “They’re a talented older group who knows how to play together,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told reporters. “This is going to be a good test for us. I’ve talked to our guys all week about their mental preparation.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (1-1): The Sycamores are coming off a 96-95 loss at Belmont on Thursday and have played at a quick pace in their first two contests. Four players average double-digit scoring, led by Jake Odum (20 points, six assists), Dawon Cummings (16.5 points) and Khristian Smith (15 points). They have gotten to the foul line frequently and taken advantage, hitting 83.7 percent - seventh-best in the nation.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (2-0): The Irish are sharing the ball well and taking care of it, racking up 43 assists and only 14 turnovers through two games. Jerian Grant (20.5 points, 5.5 assists) is the catalyst at the offensive end with Pat Connaughton (10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds) also averaging double digits in scoring. Notre Dame has lit it up from 3-point range, hitting 19-of-38 with Grant (7-for-11) and Connaughton (5-for-9) leading the way.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame PG Eric Atkins needs five points to become the 54th Notre Dame player to reach 1,000 in his career.

2. Indiana State is 40-3 under coach Greg Lansing when holding opponents to 63 points or fewer.

3. The Fighting Irish have won 51 consecutive home games in November dating to 1998.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 81, Indiana State 72