Indiana State 83, Notre Dame 70

Indiana State 83, No. 22 Notre Dame 70: Justin Gant scored 17 points - one off his career high - to lead five players in double figures as the visiting Sycamores upset their in-state rival.

Khristian Smith added 15 points off the bench and Manny Arop scored 13 for Indiana State (2-1), which has topped 80 points in each game this season. Jake Odum scored 10 to go with a team-high seven rebounds, and Devonte Brown added 10 points in a reserve role.

Eric Atkins scored 18 points to lead Notre Dame (2-1), which was just 7-for-26 from 3-point range after hitting 50 percent in its first two contests. Jerian Grant added 17 points and Pat Connaughton had 16 for the Fighting Irish.

Smith scored seven straight points and Brandon Burnett capped a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer as the Sycamores opened up a 19-7 lead midway through the first half. Indiana State led by as many as 14 in the half before Atkins’ 3-pointer pulled the Fighting Irish within 40-30 at the break.

Notre Dame stormed back in the first five minutes of the second half and took a 45-44 lead on Austin Burgett’s three-point play, but Smith knocked down two straight jumpers to set off an 18-3 run and put the Sycamores back in control. The Fighting Irish made one more surge to pull within 68-60, but Indiana State reeled off seven straight points to put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Notre Dame lost for the first time in its last 52 home games in November. … Atkins became the 54th player in Notre Dame history to score 1,000 points in his career. … Indiana State has beaten three ranked opponents in the past two seasons and has won its last two games against Atlantic Coast Conference foes.