Preview: Indiana State vs. Stanford

Indiana State and Stanford will look to quickly forget their opening-round losses in the AdvoCare Invitational when they meet in a second-round game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Friday. The Sycamores came within inches of upsetting No. 22 Iowa State while the Cardinal led for much of the game before their offense disappeared in the final 10 minutes against Miami (Fla.)

The Sycamores trailed the Cyclones 73-71 when All-Missouri Valley Conference guard Brenton Scott launched a potential game-winning shot from well beyond the 3-point line that went in-and-out at the buzzer. Indiana State's tenacious defense held the high-scoring Cyclones to 34.2 percent shooting, but Iowa State took 20 more shots as a result of forcing 20 turnovers and dominating the offensive boards. Stanford, which held Miami to 30.8 percent shooting in the opening half to lead 27-24 at the break, had its last lead at 43-42 with 10:43 left before the Hurricanes' blew them away with a 24-11 run that was fueled by their defense. The Cardinal managed only three field goals in the final 10 minutes and none in the final 6:15.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (2-2): While Scott, who had 17 points and is averaging a team-leading 21 points, is the Sycamores' top threat, it was sophomore guard Laquarious Paige who sparked the team Thursday with a career-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with two blocked shots.The Sycamores' frontcourt was saddled with foul trouble all day, including second-leading scorer Matt Van Scyoc (11.5 points), who eventually fouled out after scoring only four points. Other than Scott, the rest of the starters managed only 10 points while the bench contributed 44 points led by Paige and senior center TJ Bell, who had his first double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) after scoring only five points in the first three games.

ABOUT STANFORD (4-1): Miami's defense double- and triple-teamed leading scorer and rebounder Reid Travis (17.4 points, 10.4 rebounds), limiting him to just nine shots and 11 points. Second-leading scorer Dorian Pickens (13.6 points) was the most consistent threat, scoring 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while no one else managed more than seven points in the game. Guard Robert Cartwright, who coach Jerod Haase points to as an energizer on both ends of the floor, scored only two points off the bench while having as many turnovers (three) as assists.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford was outscored 20-4 in points off turnovers.

2. The Cardinal held Miami to nine points over the first 12:21 of the game.

3. Indiana State just missed giving coach Greg Lansing his fifth victory at the school over a nationally-ranked team.

PREDICTION: Stanford 68, Indiana State 64