Pickens' late 3-pointer lifts Stanford over Indiana State

Stanford's Dorian Pickens hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to give the Cardinal a 65-62 victory over Indiana State in the Advocare Invitational on Friday.

Pickens finished with 19 points for Stanford (5-1), which won the rebound battle 47-31. Stanford's Reid Travis got his fourth double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Michael Humphrey scored 10 points before fouling out with 3:19 remaining.

Brenton Scott, who entered the game leading the Missouri Valley Conference with 21 points per game, scored 13 for the Sycamores (2-3).

There were 13 ties and 16 lead changes in the game, which was played at HP Fieldhouse in Orlando, Fla. A 3-pointer by Niels Bunschoten tied the score 42-42 with 13:27 remaining.

A layup by Donovan Franklin gave Indiana State its first lead of the second half, 48-47 with 9:19 left.

The see-saw battle continued before three consecutive free throw by Travis gave the Cardinal some breathing room 60-57 in the final minute.

A layup by Jordan Barnes pulled the Sycamores to 60-59 with 25 seconds left. After Robert Cartwright made another pair of free throws for Stanford, a 3-pointer by Scott tied the game.

However, that set up the big shot from Pickens for the win.

Indiana State's Senior Everett Clemons, who leads the league in assists (6.3 per game), dished out five helpers to go along with 10 points.

Pickens scored 11 points and Stanford led 32-21 at the break. Indiana State was just 4 of 12 from 3-point range, and scored eight points off 10 Stanford turnovers. The Cardinal did an effective job sharing the ball and had nine assists on 11 field goals.

The Sycamores lost 73-71 to No. 21 Iowa State in the first game of the tournament Thursday. Miami then handed Stanford its only loss of the season, 67-53.