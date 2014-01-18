Preview: Indiana State at Wichita State

No.5 Wichita State could face its biggest hurdle to an undefeated regular season Saturday when it hosts Indiana State in a battle of the only unbeaten teams in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Shockers enter the showdown tied with No.1 Arizona for the most wins in Division I and could be the fresher team after going deep into its bench in Tuesday’s lopsided victory over Bradley. “We got some guys some quality minutes and we were able to rest a lot of the starters,” coach Gregg Marshall told reporters. “We’re trying to lengthen our bench. We’re trying to get more guys that can pull the wagon.”

The Sycamores trailed for under two minutes in Wednesday’s victory over Missouri State, the same team that had Wichita State down 18 points before the Shockers rallied to victory. Greg Lansing’s team is 5-0 in league play for the first time since the Larry Bird-led Sycamores went 16-0 during the 1978-79 season, which ended with a loss in the national championship game. “We were talking probably for the last 10 minutes of the game, this is prep for Saturday,” Lansing said. “We can’t give up second shots. We really have to concentrate on blocking out, we have to keep the ball in front of us and we really have to have quality possessions.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (14-3, 5-0 MVC): The Sycamores had the luxury of playing a Missouri State team minus leading scorer Marcus Marshall, who is out indefinitely after tearing the meniscus in his right knee in the loss to Wichita State. “When you don’t have a player like Marshall out there who requires a lot of attention, you can focus on other guys a little bit more, so we did that,” Lansing said. “We switched gears as soon as we knew he wasn’t playing, kind of shifted our game plan a little bit. I thought Missouri State competed like crazy and those other guys stepped up pretty well.” With Carl Hall and Malcolm Armstead gone from last year’s Wichita State team, the Sycamores will have to focus on leading scorers Cleanthony Early, Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (18-0, 5-0): Early had a quiet game in a blowout of Bradley early in the week, but leads the Shockers in scoring and rebounding at 16 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Baker and the point guard VanVleet go for 12.8 points per game apiece, both shoot better than 39 percent from beyond the arc and along with Early have combined to make 83.9 percent of their free throws. “It’s been driving me nuts this week, people talking about the Wichita State game,” Lansing said. “We can play really good and get beat, that’s how good Wichita State is, but this is why you come to Indiana State. What could be better?”

TIP-INS

1. Each team won on the other’s court last season, including a 13-point win by Indiana State.

2. Indiana State will play its highest-ranked opponent since facing No.6 Tulsa in 1981.

3. The Sycamores have won seven straight, their longest winning streak since 2005-06.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 74, Indiana State 69