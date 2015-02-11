Preview: Indiana State at Wichita State

Indiana State gets the first of two chances over a two-week span to pull off an upset of No. 13 Wichita State on Wednesday when it travels to face the Shockers in a Missouri Valley Conference game. Wichita State has won two in a row since losing at then-No. 18 Northern Iowa, 70-64, on Jan. 31 and is coming in off a milestone 78-35 home win over injury-plagued Missouri State on Saturday. The Shockers, who led 52-15 early in the second half, held the Bears to just 13 field goals and the 35 points were the fewest points allowed by Wichita State in a Missouri Valley game since a 42-35 win over Tulsa in 1949.

The victory over Missouri State was also memorable for another achievement for the Shockers. Guard Fred VanVleet, a preseason All-American, finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and no turnovers in recording the school’s first triple-double in 33 years. “You don’t get a triple-double without having great teammates and great coaches,” VanVleet told the Wichita Eagle. “It’s pretty special.”

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (12-12, 8-4 Missouri Valley): The last time the Sycamores saw the Shockers was in the championship game of the 2014 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis where then-No. 2 ranked Wichita State won 83-69. Indiana State comes in off a 79-65 victory at Loyola Chicago that saw guards Devonte Brown (22) and Brenton Scott (21) each top the 20-point mark. Brown (13.2) and Scott (11.9) are the only players averaging in double figures for the Sycamores, who enter the contest in sole possession of third place in the MVC.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (21-3, 11-1): Guard Ron Baker, who had a team-high 17 points in the win against Missouri State, leads the Shockers in scoring (15.9) and is shooting 41.5 percent from 3-point range. Senior forward Darius Carter (11.7) and VanVleet (11.5) also average in double figures. Carter leads the squad in rebounding (5.4) while VanVleet leads in assists (5.5) and steals (1.8).

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State ranks eighth nationally in scoring defense allowing 55.8 points per game.

2. Nine different Shockers have led the team in rebounding this season.

3. VanVleet is tied for sixth in the NCAA in assist/turnover ratio (3.5).

PREDICTION: Wichita State 68, Indiana State 58