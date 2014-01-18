(Updated: ADDS space after period in Wichita State ranking in score header. CORRECTS Indiana State deficit in 2nd sentence of 4th graph.)

No. 5 Wichita State 68, Indiana State 48: Ron Baker scored 16 points and had three steals as the unbeaten Shockers dominated the visiting Sycamores in a Missouri Valley Conference game.

Fred VanVleet notched 15 points and three steals and Chadrack Lufile added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Shockers (19-0, 6-0). Darius Carter provided 10 points off the bench.

Dawon Cummings led the way with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting for the Sycamores (14-4, 5-1). Khristian Smith and Jake Odum each scored seven points.

The Sycamores were up by one in the opening minutes behind five points from Cummings, but never led again after VanVleet scored seven straight points to put the Shockers up 15-8. Indiana State got within three points on a couple occasions before the Shockers went to intermission ahead 31-22.

The second half opened with nine straight points from the Shockers, who took advantage of five turnovers by the Sycamores. The lead was 20 points at the first media timeout and grew to as many as 28 for Wichita State, which plays at Illinois State on Tuesday.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Shockers shot 45.8 percent from the field and 77.8 percent from the foul line, but made just 2-of-8 3-point attempts in the first half and finished 3-for-15 from outside the arc. ... Five players scored in the first half for the Sycamores. ... The Shockers finished with a 44-30 edge in rebounding while holding the Sycamores to 31.4 percent shooting.