No. 13 Wichita State 74, Indiana State 57: Fred VanVleet scored 21 points as the Shockers cruised to their 30th straight home victory.

Darius Carter finished with 17 points and seven rebounds and Tekele Cotton added 16 points for Wichita State (22-3, 12-1), which remained in a tie for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference with 12th-ranked Northern Iowa (23-2, 12-1). VanVleet, coming off the school’s first triple-double in 33 years, also finished with six rebounds, four assists, three steals and no turnovers in 30 minutes of action.

Tre Bennett came off the bench to score 11 points and Devonte Brown finished with 10 points on just 1-of-7 shooting to lead Indiana State (12-13, 8-5), which shot 34.8 percent. Justin Gant and Khristian Smith each added nine points for the Sycamores, who struggled with Wichita State’s pressure defense, turning the ball over 15 times, which resulted in 19 Shockers points.

Indiana State led by as many as four points early in the first half, the final time 14-10 on a Jake Kitchell layup with 10 1/2 minutes remaining. But Wichita State took control with a 11-0 run over the next three minutes, highlighted by a pair of jumpers by Carter, and held the Sycamores to just three field goals the rest of the half while building a 38-24 halftime advantage.

The Sycamores closed to within 42-32 on a three-point play by Gant, but Wichita State answered with a 13-5 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Ron Baker to increase its lead by 18 points with 11 1/2 minutes remaining. Indiana State never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baker, who came into the game averaging a team-best 15.9 points, finished with five points on 1-of-6 shooting, only the second time this season he didn’t score in double figures. ... Wichita State freshman F Zach Brown missed his second straight game with a concussion. ... The Shockers finished with nine steals and a 8-0 edge in fast-break points.