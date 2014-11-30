Preview: Iona at Arkansas

Arkansas is pressuring the ball on defense and sharing it on offense as it dominates the competition early in the season. The Razorbacks will attempt to move to 6-0 when they host Iona on Sunday. Arkansas ranks among the national leaders with an average of 21.2 assists and grabs nearly 10 steals to set up the fast-break offense led by Bobby Portis and Michael Qualls.

Qualls scored a career-high 22 points to go with nine rebounds in an 89-73 victory over North Texas on Friday, marking his first 20-plus point performance in the last three games. The junior swingman, who averaged 11.6 points last season, is putting up 14.4 in the first five games while going off at 47.4 percent from 3-point range. The Gaels can get out and run a little bit as well and blitzed past Delaware State 126-76 on Wednesday.

ABOUT IONA (4-1): Gaels freshman guard Schadrac Casimir scored in double figures in each of the first three games but was held scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting in a 78-58 victory over North Texas on Sunday. Casimir made up for that dud against Delaware State on Wednesday, when he went 8-of-9 from 3-point range, 11-of-13 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line en route to an Iona freshman record 40 points. The Gaels made a school-record 24 3-pointers in the contest and are shooting 45.1 percent from beyond the arc.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (5-0): Portis battled foul trouble against North Texas and the Razorbacks were struggling to pull away before finding a rhythm behind Qualls and Rashad Madden down the stretch. “At the half we emphasized putting more pressure on the ball and speeding up the pace,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson told reporters. “The last 10 minutes looked more like our style of play.” Madden (6-5), Anthlon Bell (6-3) and Qualls (6-6) will be responsible for chasing the 5-10 Casimir off the 3-point line.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas is looking for its first 6-0 start since 1997-98, when it started with eight straight wins.

2. Gaels G A.J. English is averaging 25.2 points and has gone over 20 in each of the last four contests.

3. The Razorbacks have won 18 straight home games against non-conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 85, Iona 78