Arkansas 94, Iona 77: Michael Qualls collected 20 points and nine rebounds as the Razorbacks pulled away late from the visiting Gaels.

Anthlon Bell matched his season high with 20 points while knocking down five 3-pointers as Arkansas (6-0) remained undefeated. Rashad Madden collected 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while Bobby Portis added 11 points and nine boards for the Razorbacks.

David Laury recorded 25 points and 14 rebounds and A.J. English scored 25 as well for Iona (4-2). Freshman guard Schadrac Casimir, who scored 40 points last time out, was held to three points on 1-of-9 shooting for the Gaels.

Anton Beard’s 3-pointer put Arkansas back on top and kicked off a 14-4 run highlighted by five points apiece from Beard and Qualls. Qualls’ three-point play pushed the lead to double figures, and he scored five quick points to push the lead to 15 points with just under 3 1/2 minutes remaining as the Razorbacks put it away.

Iona led by eight early in the first half and held a five-point edge with eight minutes left in the period before Arkansas closed with a 19-10 run to take a 44-40 lead into the break. Kelvin Amayo’s layup with just over 11 minutes remaining gave the Gaels a 61-60 lead before the Razorbacks took control.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas is 6-0 for the first time since 1997-98, when it started with eight straight wins. … The Razorbacks grabbed 21 offensive rebounds and took the battle of the boards 51-40. … The Gaels committed 18 turnovers and went 7-of-23 from 3-point range.