Preview: Iona at Florida State

After several returning players showed improvement since last season and two highly-touted freshmen showed off their skills in its 88-67 opening win against Charleston Southern, Florida State hosts Iona on Tuesday. The Gaels, who are coming off their seventh consecutive 20-win season and a berth in NCAA Tournament,.should offer a tougher test for the Seminoles.

Sophomore 6-7 guard Dwayne Bacon, who led the Seminoles in scoring last year primarily by driving to the basket, has changed his shooting mechanics and it showed in the opener as he hit 4-of-6 3-point shots on his way to a team-leading 23 points. "Dwayne Bacon is a special player," Charleston Southern coach Barclay Radebaugh told reporters. "His ability to drive the ball, get to a spot and elevate is incredible." Also showing great improvement from a year ago was 7-4 sophomore center Christ Koumadje who had nine points, three rebounds and three blocks after averaging 1.3 points in very limited playing time as a freshman. Iona has been the most consistent winner in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in recent seasons but coach Tim Cluess' team lost four key seniors to graduation, including A.J. English, the school's third all-time leading scorer.

TV: 7 p.m., ACC Network Extra

ABOUT IONA (2015: 22-11): While there are holes to fill, the Gaels do have two players who have proven themselves in 6-8 senior foward Jordan Washington (14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds), a second-team All-MAAC selection last season, and junior guard Deyshonee Much (13.0 ppg), who finished 10th in NCAA Division I in 3-point shooting percentage (44.7). Sophomore guard Schadrac Casimer, who got off to a promising start last season (6.2 points, 5-of-12 on 3-point shots in four games before being injured and lost for the season), should help fuel Iona's up-tempo attack. Two graduate transfers, guard Sam Cassell Jr. (Connecticut), son of the former NBA standout, and Jon Severe (Fordham) will help provide depth and experience.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (1-0): Junior point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes (12 points, seven assists in the opener) and Bacon give the Seminoles a strong starting backcourt, and if the opener is any indication, one of coach Leonard Hamilton's prized freshman recruits - 6-5 Trent Forrest (seven points, six rebounds) - gives them added depth at the position. Florida State's No. 1 recruit, 6-10 forward Jonathan Isaac, overcame a slow start to score 10 points and showed his shooting range by knocking down two of his four 3-point attempts. Versatile 6-6 sophomore forward Terance Mann is expected to have a bigger role this season and he started by scoring eight points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists

TIP-INS

1. Iona has reached postseason play in all six of Cluess' seasons as coach, playing in three NCAA Tournaments, two NITs and one CIT tourney.

2. FSU's 7-1, 304-pound starting center, Michael Ojo, got limited time in the opener after missing last season with an injury, scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds in 10 minutes.

3. Bacon hit only 28.1 percent from 3-point range last season.

PREDICTION: Florida State 81, Iona 74