Florida State eases past Iona

Florida State moved to 2-0 to start the season with a convincing 99-78 victory against Iona on Tuesday in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles raced out to a 47-32 halftime lead and never relented, matching Iona's fast-paced attack basket-for-basket -- and then some.

Freshman forward Jonathan Isaac paced Florida State -- which had six players in double figures Tuesday -- with 20 points. The victory came just three nights after the Seminoles opened their season with an 88-67 victory against Charleston Southern, also at home.

Seminoles guard Terance Mann finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists before fouling out with less than four minutes to play.

Also having solid nights for the Seminoles were forward Phil Cofer (13 points, six rebounds) and center Jarquez Smith (12 points, seven rebounds). Guards Dwayne Bacon and Trent Forrest each finished with 10 points.

Iona, which fell to 9-25 all-time against ACC opponents with the loss, was led by guard Sam Cassell Jr. with 28 points. Cassell Jr., a graduate transfer from UConn, is quite familiar with Florida State: His father, Sam Cassell Sr., is a former Florida State star (1991-93) who went on to play for 15 years in the NBA.

Forward Jordan Washington, the top returning scorer and rebounder for the Gaels (0-1), scored 10 quick points in the first half before picking up his third foul with 4:45 to go before intermission. Washington then picked up No. 4 shortly into the second half and was limited the rest of the way before fouling out, finishing with 16 points in the loss.

The only other Gaels player in double figures was guard Jon Severe with 12 points. He added five rebounds and three assists.

Florida State stays home for its next two contests, against Winthrop on Friday and then Detroit on Sunday.

Iona sticks with the road for its next game Sunday at Nevada in the opener of the GCI Great Alaska Shootout.