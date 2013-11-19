Preview: Iona at Kansas

One week after its top-five showdown with Duke, No. 3 Kansas will try to shake off the rust - and avoid a letdown - against visiting Iona on Tuesday. Jayhawks freshman sensation Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points, including some big baskets down the stretch, in the 11-point win over the Blue Devils. Perry Ellis led the Jayhawks with 24 points and nine rebounds as the NBA scouts had much more to look at than just Wiggins and Duke freshman Jabari Parker.

“At the end of the day, it’s not one player that’s going to win,” Wiggins said. “It’s one team.” That may be true, but Wiggins continues to get the headlines for the Jayhawks, who have two other top talents in Ellis and freshman guard Wayne Selden Jr., as well as highly regarded freshman center Joel Embiid. The Gaels, meanwhile, have made the NCAA Tournament two straight years and bode an experienced team led by senior Sean Armand (18.5 scoring average) and junior David Laury (17.0).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT IONA (1-1): After a four-point loss at Cleveland State in its opener, Iona returned home to defeat Wofford 76-55 on Saturday. Isaiah Williams scored 19 points, including a 5-for-7 performance from 3-point range, to help the Gaels recover after missing their first seven shots from the field. Armand led Iona with 20 points and four assists, although A.J. English - counted upon to provide long-range shooting this season - went 1-for-7 from beyond the arc, dropping him 1-for-10 on the year.

ABOUT KANSAS (2-0): Wiggins has taken 24 shots and 12 free throws through two games, but he has only two assists in 59 minutes this season. Still, Wiggins has earned rave reviews to this point, unlike fellow freshmen Embiid and Frank Mason, who have shot a combined 4-of-14 through two games. After sitting out the Jayhawks’ opener, Naadir Tharpe got his first career start at point guard, and the junior dished out a game-high five assists against the Blue Devils.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas coach Bill Self has tried to infuse his young team with some early experience, as nine of his players are averaging at least 13 minutes per game.

2. The Jayhawks have won 64 straight games at home against non-conference opponents.

3. Iona squandered a 15-point halftime lead in its loss to Cleveland State.

PREDICTION: Kansas 87, Iona 64