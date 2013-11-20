(Updated: CORRECTS times in 5th graph)

No. 3 Kansas 86, Iona 66: Perry Ellis scored 21 points and Andrew Wiggins enjoyed a strong second half as the Jayhawks knocked off the visiting Gaels.

Joel Embiid contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (3-0), who had not played since defeating Duke in last Tuesday’s top-five showdown. Kansas started off slowly in this one but outscored Iona by 15 points in the second half thanks to the latest dominant performance by Ellis, who had 24 points and nine rebounds in the marquee victory over the Blue Devils.

A.J. English scored 21 points to pace Iona (1-2). Sean Armand went for 14 points and David Laury chipped in 13 for the Gaels.

Kansas led 41-36 at halftime behind 13 points from Ellis and 4-of-4 shooting for Embiid. Wiggins was held to four points on 1-of-3 shooting in the opening 20 minutes, but found his footing right after intermission.

The freshman sensation opened the second half with a dunk 16 seconds in and added two free throws, another dunk and a 3-pointer in the next 13 minutes en route to finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. Ellis’ layup with 13:14 left gave Kansas its first double-digit lead, and the Jayhawks led by as many as 23 the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: English scored 11 points and Armand added 10 in the first half for Iona, which attempted 16 3-pointers and only a dozen two-point field goals in the opening 20 minutes. For the game, the Gaels took 31 3-pointers and 26 shots from inside the arc. … Embiid, a highly regarded freshman center out of Cameroon, set career highs for points and rebounds. ... Junior PG Naadir Thorpe had 10 assists for Kansas.