Preview: Iona vs. Oregon

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

After having its hopes for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament dashed by Arizona, Oregon was assigned a third seed and sent to the Midwest Region for a first-round matchup against 14th-seeded Iona in Sacramento on Friday. The Ducks lost 83-80 to Arizona in Saturday’s Pac-12 tournament title game in their first contest without senior forward Chris Boucher, who will miss the Tournament with a knee injury.

Pac-12 Player of the Year Dillon Brooks averages 16.3 points to lead the Ducks, who received a No. 1 seed last season but lost to Oklahoma in the Elite Eight. Oregon needs to regroup after falling to Arizona without Boucher, a key part of the team's imposing frontline who averaged 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks coming off the bench. “We’ve got to bounce back from here, and we’ve got the group to do it,” Ducks coach Dana Altman told reporters. “(Our guys) are very competitive. I’d sure like to work with them three more weeks, but to do that, we’ve got to think about one game at a time.” The Ducks need to be careful not to underestimate Iona, which averages 80.5 points and earned the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's automatic bid for the second straight year after defeating Siena in the MAAC tournament championship game.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT IONA (22-12): The Gaels’ offense revolves around Jordan Washington, a 6-8 senior forward averaging 17.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 55.1 percent. The deep backcourt includes Sam Cassell Jr., Rickey McGill and Jon Severe, who is averaging 11.3 points and converting 43 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. The Gaels, whose resume includes a win over Nevada along with surprising losses to Delaware, Fairfield and Quinnipiac, defeated Rider and Monmouth before edging Siena 87-86 in overtime last Monday.

ABOUT OREGON (29-5): Forward Tyler Dorsey scored 23 points in the loss to Arizona and appears to be peaking at the right time for the Ducks, who were Pac-12 co-champions after closing the regular season with eight straight wins. Boucher’s absence will place a greater burden on forward Jordan Bell, who averages 10.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while recording 72 blocks but will need to avoid foul trouble against Washington. Boucher’s replacement, Kavell Bigby-Williams, finished with three points, six rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes off the bench against Arizona.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face either No. 11 seed Rhode Island or sixth-seeded Creighton.

2. Iona is 18-1 this season when making at least 10 3-pointers.

3. Oregon registered a conference-record 226 blocked shots this season.

PREDICTION: Oregon 83, Iona 67