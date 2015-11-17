Preview: Iona at Oregon State

With so much preseason hype surrounding Oregon State guard Gary Payton II, it’s easy to overlook the Beavers’ impressive trio of freshmen. Payton and his rising supporting cast will look to build on their dominant season-opening win over Northwest Christian on Tuesday against visiting Iona, which is favored to win its third straight Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Payton had 16 points, six assists and six rebounds in Saturday’s 74-52 win over NAIA member Northwest Christian, while freshmen Tres Tinkle (14 points), Drew Eubanks (13) and Stephen Thompson Jr. (12) each made an immediate impact. Payton, a 6-foot-3 senior, was the Beavers’ leading scorer and rebounder last year and finished second in the nation in steals. The reigning Pac-12 defensive player of the year has recorded at least one steal in 32 consecutive games and is six away from breaking the school record set by his father, Gary Payton. Tuesday’s contest features an intriguing matchup between Payton and Iona senior guard A.J. English, who was named the unanimous preseason MAAC player of the year.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT IONA (0-1): English and fellow guard Deyshonee Much scored 12 points apiece in Sunday’s 83-58 loss to defending Horizon League champion Valparaiso. Much, a 6-foot-5 sophomore who was active for the opener after receiving a late waiver from the NCAA, played 22 games for Buffalo in the 2013-14 season and joins a talented backcourt that includes senior Isaiah Williams along with Schadrac Casimir, last season’s MAAC rookie of the year. “(Much) is the Microwave,” coach Tim Cluess told reporters. “Deyshonee can really get it going shooting the ball. He’s a slasher and an athlete. He fits our style well.”

ABOUT OREGON STATE (1-0): The Beavers were picked to finish sixth in the preseason Pac-12 media poll but could exceed expectations with continued growth from their freshmen, who scored 27 of the team’s 41 second-half points in the opening win over Northwest Christian. Thompson made a strong impression in his college debut by recording three steals and shooting 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Coach Wayne Tinkle would like to see improvement at the free-throw line after the Beavers were 14-of-30 in the opener, one game after going 18-of-34 in an exhibition win over Western Oregon.

TIP-INS

1. The Beavers have won 16 of their last 18 home games.

2. Iona finished last season 26-9, including 17-3 in the MAAC.

3. Oregon State forwards Jarmal Reid (foot) and Daniel Gomis (hand) are expected to be out at least two more weeks.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 76, Iona 64