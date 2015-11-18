Oregon State 93, Iona 73

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State took advantage of Iona’s cold shooting to break away to a double-digit lead late in the first half and went on to a 93-73 victory over the Gaels on Tuesday night at Gill Coliseum.

Six players finished in double figures for the Beavers (2-0) as they shot 50.8 percent from the field.

Freshman Drew Eubanks topped Oregon State with 19 points while making eight of nine field-goal attempts. Guard Langston Morris-Walker had 17 points, and guard Stephen Thompson Jr. added 16. Guard Gary Payton II had a game-high 11 rebounds for the Beavers to go with 12 points, five assists and four steals, while forward Tres Tinkel added 11 points and guard Malcolm Duvivier 10.

Guard A.J. English led the Gaels (0-2) with 20 points, but he shot just 4-for-17 from the field, including 4-for-14 on 3-point attempts.

With the visitors from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference missing nine of their final 10 field-goal attempts in the first half, the Beavers went on a 16-4 run over a four-minute span for a 41-29 lead at halftime.

The Beavers used an 8-0 spurt to up the lead to 65-43 with 11 minutes remaining. Iona later responded by scoring eight consecutive points to pull within 71-57 before Oregon State pulled away.

The Gaels return home to play Delaware on Friday. Oregon State’s next two games are on the road, at Rice on Thursday and at UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.