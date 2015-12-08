Preview: Iona at Tulsa

Two teams traveling in the opposite directions go head-to-head Tuesday night when Iona travels to Tulsa for a non-conference matchup. Iona has won three straight, while Tulsa has lost three of four since reeling off a four-game winning streak that included an upset of then-No. 11 Wichita State.

Iona is coming off consecutive 101-point nights against MAAC opponents Fairfield and Marist, shooting 45.2 percent on its 3-pointers to rank 30th in the country in points per game (85.0). A.J. English, a 6-4 senior guard, made 13 3-pointers en route to a career-high 46 points against Fairfield, before tallying a more modest stat line of 16 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three blocks on Friday versus the Red Foxes. “The guys were hitting shots and I’m going to keep looking for them,” English told reporters. “Tonight was just, this is how I wanted the night to go, it’s better everybody gets their confidence going, gets happy and stuff like that.” Iona entered Monday 26th in the nation with its 3-point shooting (40.5 percent), while Tulsa (33.7) sat at 176th.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT IONA (3-2): English averages 23.8 points but has help in forward Jordan Washington (13.0), guard Deyshonee Much (12.6) and guard Isaiah Williams (10.6). The Gaels’ strong play has come without injured starting guards Schadrac Caimir (groin) and Kelvin Amayo (knee). “I think our depth is very good right now,” coach Tim Cluess said. “Some of our depth is still being developed and we’re still testing out to see what certain guys can and can’t do how they fit together.”

ABOUT TULSA (5-3): It might be gut-check time for the Hurricanes, who surrendered a four-point, final-minute lead to Oral Roberts on Saturday to drop their second straight home game. “I thought that we weren’t playing at the level that we needed to play,‘’ coach Frank Haith to reporters. ”We didn’t do the things we need to do throughout that whole ballgame.‘’ Shaquille Harrison leads the team in scoring at 19.1 and fellow senior James Woodard adds 16.0.

TIP-INS

1. The 46 points for English was the most for an Iona player since Warren Issac struck for 50 during the 1964-65 season.

2. English has taken 70 percent of his field goal attempts from 3-point range, where he is shooting 45.8 percent.

3. None of Iona’s five games have been decided by fewer than 15 points, while Tulsa has had just one final margin of more than 10.

PREDICTION: Iona 84, Tulsa 82