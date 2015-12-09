FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tulsa 90, Iona 81
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
December 9, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Tulsa 90, Iona 81

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tulsa 90, Iona 81

Tulsa withstood a late rally to defeat visiting Iona 90-81 behind guard Shaquille Harrison’s team-high 24 points in a nonconference game Tuesday night at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Tulsa (6-3) shot well from the field (51.7 percent) most of the game but went without a made shot in the last 6:29 as Iona went on a 17-1 run to cut the lead to 86-79 with 1:11 left. A 3-pointer by Iona guard Ibn Muhammad capped the run.

One free throw each by Harrison and forward Rashad Smith plus two free throws with 23 seconds remaining by guard James Woodward helped seal the victory for Tulsa.

Tulsa’s final six points came at the free-throw line. The Golden Hurricane made only 18 of their 34 free-throw attempts.

Woodard added 21 points on six of 11 shooting.

Iona (3-3) was led by guard A.J. English, who scored 26 of his game-high 31 points in the second half, and guard Isaiah Williams (game-high 12 rebounds).

Tulsa took control of the game by going on a 9-2 run to end the first half, building a 44-32 at halftime. The Golden Hurricane led by as many as 24 points in the second half until Iona went on its run in the last five minutes.

