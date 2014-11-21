Preview: Iona at Wake Forest

Wake Forest plays host to Iona on Friday in a game between teams looking to rebound from a loss. The Demon Deacons suffered an embarrassing 83-53 defeat at Arkansas and the Gaels came up short, 86-73, at Wofford their last time out. Friday’s game is part of the Roundball Showcase.

Forward Devin Thomas is off to a fast start for Wake Forest, averaging 19 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 65.6 percent from the field. The Gaels counter with David Laury (19 ppg) and A.J. English (18 ppg). The key matchup will likely be rebounding with the Deacons averaging 44 a game to just 27 for the Gaels.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT IONA (1-1): The defending Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season champions are getting 15 points a game from freshman guard Schadrac Casimir, and Isaiah Williams is chipping in 9.5 points and a team-leading six rebounds. Laury is the preseason MAAC Player of the Year and the Gaels were picked to win the conference title. Wake Forest is the second road game over a stretch in which the Gaels play five of six away from home.

WAKE FOREST (2-1): Codi Miller-McIntyre (8.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg), Madison Jones (5.7 ppg, 3.0 apg) and Thomas are the only players averaging at least 20 minutes a game. Seven others have played at least 10 minutes as coach Danny Manning assesses his lineup. Dinos Mitoglou is the leader of the pack and is averaging eight points and five rebounds, although the Deacons have struggled from 3-point range, making just 10 of their 43 tries (23.3 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Thomas has a double-double in each of the season’s first three games.

2. The Gaels have five straight 20-win seasons.

3. The Deacons rank in the top among ACC teams in all rebounding categories.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 72, Iona 60