White leads Iowa to victory over Davidson

SEATTLE -- Senior forward Aaron White scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to lead No. 7 seed Iowa to an 83-52 win over No. 10 seed Davidson on Friday night in an NCAA South Regional second-round game.

White made 11 of 14 shots from the field and was two points shy of his career high while leading Iowa to its first NCAA Tournament victory in 14 years. The Hawkeyes (22-11) lost in the first round of each of their last three appearances.

The win also marked the largest margin of victory for Iowa in the school’s NCAA Tournament history.

“I don’t look at it in terms of historical perspective,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I look at it as this particular team’s journey and what we did to get here.”

Iowa fell behind 8-5 in the first 4 1/2 minutes but never trailed again, leading by nine at the half.

Davidson (24-8) began to chip away at Iowa’s lead early in the second half, but White caught fire and made certain that the upstarts from the Atlantic 10 Conference weren’t going to make it a game.

White scored 11 points in a span of three minutes, scoring on a dunk, a steal and layup and a 3-pointer as the Hawkeyes opened a 62-41 lead midway through the second half.

“There was a stretch there where I was feeling good, feeling confident with my shot,” White said.

Davidson coach Bob McKillop was impressed with what he saw from Iowa’s leading scorer.

“I said (during Thursday’s press conference) I thought he was a first-round pick, and how high a pick would be dictated by how he did in this tournament,” McKillop said. “And he certainly validated what I said.”

Sophomore Jack Gibbs led Davidson with 14 points. Leading scorer Tyler Kalinoski, who was limited by foul trouble in the first half, scored just five points.

Guard Mike Gesell had 15 points for Iowa and guard Peter Jok added 12.

Iowa used a 12-2 spurt to jump out to a 34-19 lead late in the first half. Gibbs, who scored 12 first-half points, hit a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left as the Wildcats pulled to 38-29 going into halftime.

“I‘m not sure we can play much better than we played in this game,” McCaffery said.

NOTES: Davidson was making its 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament but its first as an at-large team. ... Iowa was one of five Big Ten teams playing Friday, joining Wisconsin, Michigan State, Maryland and Indiana.