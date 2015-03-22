Preview: Iowa vs. Gonzaga

Gonzaga has lost only twice all season - by a total of six points - but now the second-seeded Bulldogs must contend with arguably the most impressive team from the NCAA Tournament’s round of 64. Seventh-seeded Iowa won its tourney opener by 31 points, which certainly caught the Bulldogs’ attention heading into their meeting in Seattle on Sunday with a berth in the Sweet 16 on the line. Gonzaga opened with a hard-fought 86-76 victory against No. 15 seed North Dakota State, while Iowa throttled No. 10 seed Davidson 83-52.

Sunday’s matchup will feature two of the top forwards in the country - Gonzaga’s Kyle Wiltjer and Iowa’s Aaron White. Wiltjer is the Bulldogs’ leading scorer at 16.9 points and shot 8-of-12 en route to 23 points on Friday. White (16.3 points) was even better in the round of 64, shooting 11-of-14 as part of a 26-point performance - his sixth straight game with at least 20 points.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT IOWA (22-11): White is a load in the paint and also has expanded his repetoire to long-range in recent weeks, draining 10-of-17 from behind the arc over his last seven contests. Mike Gesell contributed 15 points and six assists against Davidson, while Peter Jok notched 12 points as neither one of the Hawkeyes’ starting guards committed a turnover. “I am not sure we can play much better than we played in this game,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told reporters after his team had 35 field goals and only five turnovers. “I am proud of our team, their focus.”

ABOUT GONZAGA (33-2): The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 in the NCAA Tournament in each of the previous five years, not reaching the Sweet 16 since 2009, but this is the first time they have entered the Big Dance with Wiltjer, a junior transfer from Kentucky. “He wants to win so badly. I can definitely relate to that,” West Coast Conference Player of the Year Kevin Pangos said of Wiltjer, who has averaged 19.3 points on 61 percent shooting in the last four outings. Pangos (11.7 points, five assists) is 8-of-15 from 3-point range in the last three games and has a 56-to-13 assist-to-turnover ratio over his last 10 games.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game will head to Houston for next week’s regional semifinals against either UAB or UCLA.

2. Gonzaga leads the nation in field-goal perentage (52.4) and also ranks in the top 10 nationally in assists (sixth, 16.5) and scoring (10th, 79.1).

3. Iowa shoots 74.5 percent from the foul line - tied for 21st in the country - and White is an 81.7 percent free-throw shooter who is 59-of-68 (86.8 percent) since Feb. 12.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 69, Iowa 66