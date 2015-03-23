Gonzaga advances to first Sweet 16 since ‘09

SEATTLE -- Gonzaga coach Mark Few had tired of the line of questioning over the years, but it had become hard for outsiders to ignore the string of seasons without his Bulldogs getting back to the Sweet 16.

On Sunday, for the first time since 2009, the second-seeded Bulldogs finally secured a return trip to the Sweet 16 with an 87-68 win over the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes.

“This program’s been six times, and it’s interesting to see the corner we’re being painted into,” Few said after the Bulldogs moved on to a Friday matchup with No. 10 seed UCLA. “That’s setting a standard that’s pretty hard to live up to.”

The Bulldogs had lost five consecutive years in the Round of 32. That drought ended Sunday, thanks in large part to another hot shooting afternoon from junior forward Kyle Wiltjer.

The Kentucky transfer scored 24 points despite limited minutes. Wiltjer made 10 of 12 shots, and was 4 of 6 from 3-point range, over just 25 minutes of action to lead a Gonzaga team that made 61.5 percent of its shots from the field. Freshman forward Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and senior guard Kevin Pangos 16 for the Bulldogs (34-2).

“There’s no better feeling than this because I haven’t been able to get past this point,” said Pangos, who was in danger of being a member of the first senior class Few has coached not to make the Sweet 16. “But it’s not like we were stressing over it. We just wanted to do it selfishly -- for ourselves and for our fans.”

Iowa forward Jarrod Uthoff had 20 points and forward Aaron White added 19 on a day when the Hawkeyes (22-12) trailed by double digits for the final 31 minutes off the game.

“We obviously got into a hole, and you never want to do that because they got very comfortable shooting the ball,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

Gonzaga put the game away with a 9-0 run that put the Bulldogs ahead 69-49 with 6 1/2 minutes remaining.

The Bulldogs will now face UCLA in a rematch of the 2006 Sweet 16 matchup that saw the Bruins end Adam Morrison’s college career.

Foul trouble and some defensive woes left Wiltjer on the bench for most of the first half. He played just nine minutes but still scored 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting as Gonzaga stormed out to a 46-29 halftime lead on the way to the wire-to-wire victory.

When it was over, the Bulldogs had made 32 of 52 shots from the field, including 10 of 16 from 3-point range, and out-rebounded the Hawkeyes 34-22.

“That was a lot of fun,” Few said. “We played great. This team is so much fun to be associated with when we’re playing like that.”

The Bulldogs have now won a school-record 33 games this season and are 8-2 against NCAA tournament teams. One of those losses came in overtime, in a road game against No. 1 seed Arizona.

Things are going so well for Gonzaga that Few doesn’t want to stop at the Sweet 16.

“We’ve just gained another week right here,” he said, “and hopefully we’ll gain another one next weekend.”

NOTES: Gonzaga was looking for its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2009, having been knocked out in the Round of 32 in five consecutive tournaments. ... Iowa still hasn’t advanced to the Sweet 16 since 1999, which marked the only time since 1988 that the Hawkeyes made it that far.