Preview: Iowa at Illinois

Iowa on Saturday looks to bounce back from an overtime loss to Michigan State when the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes visit Illinois, which has lost six straight. The Illini figure to have trouble keeping pace with Iowa, which leads the Big Ten in scoring at 84.5 points per game while Illinois ranks 11th at 67.5. The Hawkeyes need to be careful to avoid a letdown after losing 71-69 in overtime to Michigan State on Tuesday before a raucous home crowd.

Guard Roy Devyn Marble is averaging a team-high 17.9 points in league play for Iowa, which is 4-0 following a loss this season. The Hawkeyes boast one of the deepest teams in the nation, with 11 players averaging at least 12 minutes. Each of them should receive ample playing time against Illinois, which has reached the 70-point mark just once during its losing streak, and that came in a 95-70 setback at Wisconsin on Jan. 8.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (16-5, 5-3 Big Ten): Coach Fran McCaffery questioned his team s toughness after the Michigan State game as the Hawkeyes were held to 28 points in the paint. Illinois can t match the Spartans  physical style, so forwards Aaron White (averaging 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds) and Melsahn Basabe (6.6 rebounds) should find the terrain a little smoother Saturday. Forward Jarrod Uthoff has been the team s top reserve, averaging 8.9 points while shooting 53.4 percent from the field.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (13-8, 2-6): Drake transfer Rayvonte Rice ended an extended slump in Sunday s 56-46 loss at Indiana by scoring 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers. The Illini will look to slow the game down against the high-scoring Hawkeyes and hope the frontline of Jon Ekey and 6-11 center Nnanna Egwu can avoid foul trouble. Guard Joseph Bertrand (10.6 points) is seeking a bounce-back game after missing 10 of his 11 shots against the Hoosiers.

TIP-INS

1. Illinois leads the series 81-68, but Iowa has won two straight.

2. The Hawkeyes are 39-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 61 points over the last four seasons.

3. The Illini are 9-1 this season and 23-3 under coach John Croce when reaching the 70-point mark.

PREDICTION: Iowa 71, Illinois 59