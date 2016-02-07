Preview: Iowa at Illinois

Seventh-ranked Iowa looks to continue its winning ways when it travels to Champaign to take on Illinois on Sunday. The Hawkeyes have won 11 of their last 12 games and are coming off a commanding 73-49 victory over Penn State to move into a first-place tie with No. 21 Indiana, as they search for their first Big Ten title since 1979.

Iowa has won four of the last five games in the series with the Fighting Illini and the Hawkeyes can improve to 10-1 in Big Ten play for the first time since 1981-82 with their second consecutive win at Assembly Hall. Illinois snapped a two-game losing streak by outlasting Rutgers 110-101 in triple overtime Wednesday. The Fighting Illini have a chance to win back-to-back Big Ten contests for the first time this season and move back to .500 by halting a three-game home losing skid. Illinois is 5-14 against ranked teams since the start of the 2013-14 season but upset No. 16 Purdue 84-70 on Jan. 10, 2016 and hopes to beat a team with a winning record for the first time since upending the Boilermakers almost a month ago.

TV: 1 p.m. EST, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (18-4, 9-1 Big Ten): National Player of the Year candidate Jarrod Uthoff led the Hawkeyes with 14 points and five blocks while Anthony Clemmons and Peter Jok added 12 points apiece in the win over Penn State. Senior center Adam Woodbury finished with a career-high 15 rebounds against the Nittany Lions and has pulled down at least 10 boards in four of his last five outings. “I was fortunate as the ball bounced my way a couple of times,” Woodbury told reporters. “They missed shots and I was in the right place at the right time.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (11-12, 3-7 Big Ten): Malcolm Hill scored 10 of his 32 points in the third overtime and added career-high 14 rebounds for his fifth career double-double in the wild win over Rutgers. Jalen Coleman-Lands knocked down six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 26 points and Maverick Morgan went 10-of-13 from the floor to finish with a personal-best 20 points against the Scarlet Knights. Freshman forward Michael Finke, who is averaging nine points and four rebounds per game, is likely to miss his second straight outing after injuring his knee against Wisconsin.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa has won 15 of its last 16 Big Ten games dating back to last season.

2. The Hawkeyes have won eight conference games by double digits.

3. Three of Illinois’ last four games have been decided in overtime.

PREDICTION: Iowa 79, Illinois 68