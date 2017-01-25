Preview: Iowa at Illinois

Iowa looks to notch its first true road win of the season when it pays Illinois a visit on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes have dropped their first four road games by an average margin of 18.5 points, including a disappointing 89-54 loss to Northwestern on Sunday, and hope to turn their fortunes around following an 84-76 setback to No. 23 Maryland on Thursday.

Iowa has lost back-to-back games and is in serious danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012-13, causing head coach Fran McCaffery to "think about" shuffling his starting lineup. Illinois coach John Groce is on the hot seat after the Fighting Illini lost their third consecutive game - a 66-57 defeat to Michigan - to fall to 2-5 in Big Ten play. Illinois has been held to just over 60 points per game during its losing skid and hopes to regain its shooting touch in what could be a shootout against the Hawkeyes, who average 81.2 points per contest. The Fighting Illini have lost five conference games by 25 points or more since Dec. 30, 2015 and hope to salvage a season that is quickly slipping away by avoiding their third straight home defeat in the series to Iowa.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT IOWA (11-9, 3-4 Big Ten): Senior guard Peter Jok led the way with 14 points despite being hampered by a sore back in the loss to Maryland and needs 42 points to pass James Moses (1,342) for 18th all-time on the Hawkeyes' scoring list. Ahmad Wagner provided a spark off the bench by producing 12 points and six rebounds while senior forward Dale Jones pulled down two rebounds in four minutes of action after missing the previous 16 games with a fractured wrist. Dom Uhl, who is averaging 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds, is expected to return to the lineup after sitting out the last two games with a sprained thumb.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (12-8, 2-5): Senior guard Malcolm Hill registered 16 points, five rebounds and four assists in the loss against Michigan to finish in double figures for the 14th straight game. Freshman guard Te'Jon Lucas scored eight points off the bench while Mike Thorne Jr. added seven as Illinois went 2-of-12 from 3-point range and matched a season high with 17 turnovers against the Wolverines. Hill needs two points and 16 rebounds to become the fifth player in program history to join the elusive 1,600-point/600-rebound club.

TIP-INS

1. Jok leads the Big Ten in scoring at 21.6 points per game.

2. Illinois has lost 18 of its last 25 conference games dating back to last season.

3. Iowa F Cordell Pemsl tops the Big Ten in field-goal percentage (62.6).

PREDICTION: Iowa 81, Illinois 77