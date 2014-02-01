Niang leads Iowa State past Oklahoma

AMES, Iowa -- No. 16 Iowa State needed a career-high 27 points from forward Georges Niang to outlast No. 23 Oklahoma 82-75 on Saturday.

Niang used an array of nifty post moves to make 10 of 16 shots, but it was his 3-pointer with 55.5 seconds left that allowed the Cyclones to put way the Sooners once and for all.

“I felt they were drawing up plays for me to expose (Oklahoma forward Ryan) Spangler and I felt like I was doing a good job of that, so they kept coming at me,” Niang said.

It appeared Iowa State (16-4, 4-4 in the Big 12) was on the verge of running away with an easy win multiple times in the second half, but the Sooners (17-5, 6-3) always had an answer.

The Cyclones used a 16-4 run midway through the second half to build a 62-52 lead. But the Sooners responded by holding Iowa State to just two field goals during a six-minute span.

“Tough battle throughout. (For) 40 minutes we were generally fighting with a little bit of a deficit and couldn’t get back over the hump two or three times,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “Guys did a good job of fighting to get back into it. Couldn’t get where we needed to be.”

By the time Melvin Ejim of Iowa State hit two three throws with 1:58 to go, the Cyclones led by three.

After a free throw by Oklahoma forward Cameron Clark, the Cyclones needed a bucket from Ejim, who cut across the lane and banked in a three-footer to make it 73-69 with 1:20 to go.

The Cyclones cemented the victory with Niang’s 3-pointer and a thunderous dunk from guard DeAndre Kane in the final minute.

“Very versatile, very mobile and knows how to play and doesn’t mind taking a big shot,” Kruger said of Niang. “I thought his three late was a big shot that created a margin that we couldn’t quite ever come back from.”

Ejim was a force on both ends of the court for the Cyclones, finishing with 22 points and 16 rebounds.

“He was all over the glass,” Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I was glad to see him go out with that type of mentality, to go out and try to grab every rebound.”

Guard Matt Thomas came off the bench to score 13 points for the Cyclones, who scored 34 points in the paint.

Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield had a career-high 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting. He dazzled early, scoring 18 first-half points, but went the final 14 minutes without a field goal.

“In the second half we did a much better job on Buddy Hield, who is a heck of a player and has had two huge games against us,” Hoiberg said. “I thought DeAndre did a good job in the second half of getting out with more urgency on his closeouts.”

Iowa State started strong, jumping out to a 20-12 lead. The Cyclones shot 50 percent in the first half and 44.4 percent for the game. Oklahoma came back by limiting ISU to two field goals in the final four minutes of the half while methodically working its offense for open looks.

Spangler banked in a jumper at the buzzer, allowing the Sooners to pull even, 37-37, at halftime. Spangler finished with eight points and 12 rebounds. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Sooners.

NOTES: Oklahoma beat Iowa State 87-82 on Jan. 11, when G Buddy Hield scored 22 points and F Ryan Spangler added 16 points and 15 rebounds. ... After coming off the bench for the first 19 games, guard Monte Morris of Iowa State got his first start against Oklahoma. Morris had 12 points and three assists on Saturday. ... Iowa State is in the midst of a four-game stretch against ranked opponents, including Saturday’s win over No. 16 Oklahoma. The Cyclones beat then-No. 22 Kansas State 81-75 on Jan. 25, lost to No. 6 Kansas 92-81 on Wednesday and will travel to No. 8 Oklahoma State on Monday.