Preview: Iowa at Indiana

Two teams heading in opposite directions cross paths Tuesday as Indiana hosts Iowa in a Big Ten game. The 15th-ranked Hawkeyes have won three straight contests, giving them three consecutive road victories in conference play for the first time since the 1997-98 season. The Hoosiers have lost three in a row and are trying to avoid their first four-game skid since dropping the last nine of the 2010-11 campaign.

Indiana sophomore Yogi Ferrell continues to lead the Big Ten in scoring at 17.9 points and was rewarded for his exceptional season Monday by being named as one of 23 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which annually goes to the nation’s top point guard. Ferrell had his best game of the campaign late year against the visiting Hawkeyes, totaling 19 points and five assists in a 73-60 win. Ferrell will be countered by Mike Gesell, who missed last season’s second game against Indiana with a foot injury but has reached double figures in scoring each of the last three games for the first time in two years with Iowa.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA (19-6, 8-4 Big Ten): Melsahn Basabe scored at least 20 points five times as a freshman during the 2010-11 campaign, but the 6-7 senior forward hasn’t hit that mark in three seasons since. Basabe still has solid skills, evident by his 16-point performance on 6-of-9 shooting in Saturday’s win over Penn State, but the Hawkeyes have much more depth than they did three years ago. If there’s a player Iowa would like to get untracked, it’s 6-8 forward Jarrod Uthoff, who has failed to score more than seven points in any of his last eight games after reaching double figures in 10 of the first 17.

ABOUT INDIANA (14-11, 4-8): The Hoosiers also feature the top rebounder in the Big Ten in 6-10 freshman Noah Vonleh, who is averaging 9.5 boards - 2.1 better than his closest pursuer. Vonleh has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in six of the last eight games and has avoided fouling out in the last 11 after recording five fouls in back-to-back contests at the end of December. Iowa features a true center in 7-1 sophomore Adam Woodbury, and Basabe and Aaron White each average 6.6 rebounds, so there will be some competition around the rim for Vonleh.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana F Hanner Mosquera-Perea remains suspended indefinitely following his arrest early Friday morning for allegedly driving under the influence

2. The Hawkeyes have four Big Ten road victories for the first time in 10 years.

3. Iowa is attempting to reach the 20-win mark by the end of February for the 10th time in program history.

PREDICTION: Iowa 81, Indiana 76