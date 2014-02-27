Preview: Iowa at Indiana

Iowa looks to end its first losing streak of the season when it visits Indiana in a Big Ten clash that was rescheduled from Feb. 18 due to a beam that fell at Assembly Hall last week. Following the postponement of that affair, the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes returned home to lose to Wisconsin before suffering a 95-89 loss at Minnesota on Tuesday night. The offensive-minded Iowa team had its highest scoring output in nine games but could not slow down the Golden Gophers, who shot 61.2 percent, a season high by a wide margin for a Hawkeyes opponent.

The structural incident at Assembly Hall is part of difficult month for the Hoosiers, who have lost four of their last five after a 69-58 setback at Wisconsin on Tuesday, when Tom Crean’s team lost a 10-point halftime lead. Yogi Ferrell scored 24 points and Noah Vonleh added 18 but just three other Indiana players got into the scoring column while the Hoosiers attempted a season-low three free throws. Iowa had won 11 of 16 meetings before Indiana swept the two-game season series in 2012-13.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA (19-8, 8-6 Big Ten): The rescheduled date means that the Hawkeyes will be forced to play three games in three locations in a span of six days, beginning with the loss at Minnesota. Purdue did agree to move its visit to Iowa from March 1 to March 2, but it will be a difficult span for a team that is in danger of sinking toward the middle of the pack in the conference and has not had the services of senior forward Melsahn Basabe. Basabe, who played just one minute in the loss to the Badgers and sat against the Gophers, has been ill and his status for Thursday night is unknown.

ABOUT INDIANA (15-12, 5-9): Ferrell has scored nearly a third of the Hoosiers’ points over the last six games as the league’s 10th-ranked offense has sputtered, but Vonleh has shown an increase in his aggressiveness on that end of the floor, taking at least 10 shots in consecutive games for the first time since November. The freshman big man also is 14-for-21 from long range in his last 14 games after making two more 3-pointers at Wisconsin. Indiana is not included in many NCAA Tournament discussions these days, but it has a chance to boost its resume with three straight home games - two against ranked opponents - and a visit to first-place Michigan, which it already defeated, to close out the regular season.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa G Roy Devyn Marble has averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 assists and four rebounds during the two-game skid.

2. Ferrell scored 19 points in a 73-60 win last March vs. Iowa, a season high for him as a freshman.

3. G Josh Ogelsby has seen an increase in playing time with Basabe out, averaging 16.5 points on 59.1 percent shooting in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Iowa 72, Indiana 68