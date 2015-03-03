Preview: Iowa at Indiana

Withthe expanded membership of the Big Ten Conference this year, theleague’s tournament will grant the top four teams in the standings adouble bye into the quarterfinals. Heading into Tuesday night’s gameat Indiana, Iowa sits tied with Ohio State and Michigan State for fourth in theconference at 10-6. The Hoosiers are one behind those teams entering the final week of theregular season, and could put themselves into the mix byknocking off the Hawkeyes.

Indiana has been very inconsistent lately, dropping six of its last 10 and alternating wins and losses over their past ninecontests. To turn things around against Iowa, Yogi Ferrell (16 points, five assists per game) will need to have a handle on the offense against a Hawkeyessquad that holds opponents to 62 points per game. For Iowa, AaronWhite (15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds) needs to have a big game on the interior tohelp draw the defense in and open things up for the Hawkeyes‘shooters.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA (19-10, 10-6 Big Ten):The Hawkeyes head to Bloomington having won four straight, coincidingwith the improved play of senior guard Josh Oglesby, who had beenstruggling with his shot for much of the Big Ten campaign. In winsover Illinois and Penn State last week, Oglesby made 6-of-10 from3-point range after making just 7-of-23 in league play heading intolast week. “I‘m just trying to have fun,” Oglesby told the DesMoines Register of his recent play. “The season is coming to anend. My career is coming to an end.”

ABOUT INDIANA (19-10, 9-7): TheHoosiers rank sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding margin at plus-3.3,but coach Tom Crean is emphasizing the stat even more lately, seeinga correlation between that and whether Indiana gets a win. TheHoosiers have been playing better defensively but are giving up toomany offensive rebounds that negate the defensive effort. “When wehave won games, we are plus-eight on the glass and when we lose, weare minus five,” Crean told reporters. “We’ve got to be on the plus side.We’ve been on the plus side more times than I thought we would havebeen, but rebounding is crucial.”

TIP-INS

1. Iowa is 18-1 this year whenscoring 64 or more points, with the lone loss coming against IowaState.

2. Hoosiers freshman G JamesBlackmon Jr. (15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds) was named one of the 10 finalistsfor the Wayman Tisdale award given to the nation’s top freshman.

3. Indiana has made 2713-pointers this season, the second-highest single-season total inschool history, behind only the 276 made by the 2005-06 squad.

PREDICTION: Indiana 71, Iowa 66