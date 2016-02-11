Preview: Iowa at Indiana

No. 5 Iowa attempts to remain in possession of first place in the Big Ten when it visits No. 22 Indiana in a Big Ten showdown on Thursday. The Hawkeyes are a half-game ahead of second-place Maryland and one game in front of the Hoosiers, who are 13-0 at home this season.

Iowa has won 12 of its last 13 games while soaring up the national rankings and the players know the stakes are high. “Every time we step on the court and get a win, the next one becomes bigger,” senior center Adam Woodbury told reporters. “We have a big target on our back, and they’re going to be ready for us, but we’ll also be ready for them.” Indiana missed an opportunity to be in a tie for first place when it shot a season-low 36.2 percent from the field during a dismal 68-63 road loss against Penn State on Saturday. “Missing shots is going to happen, but you can’t ever let that affect you on the defensive end or as a whole,” senior guard Nick Zeisloft told reporters. “You have to find a way to win the game regardless of what happens.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA (19-4, 10-1 Big Ten): Senior forward Jarrod Uthoff had 18 points and tied a career high with 12 rebounds in Sunday’s 77-65 win at Illinois and he leads the Hawkeyes in scoring (18.4) and blocked shots (67), and ranks second in rebounding (6.4). Junior guard Peter Jok is averaging 15.5 points per game while the 7-1 Woodbury has raised his level of play and leads the team in rebounding (7.7) while scoring 8.5 points game. ”His role is obviously much more critical than it’s ever been,“ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said at a press conference. ”He’s been a starter since he got here, but the way he anchors the defense and the communication that he provides and the rebounding, he doesn’t make mistakes, and he’s scoring the ball - he provides an element of toughness that I think every team needs.

ABOUT INDIANA (19-5, 9-2): Senior point guard Yogi Ferrell has been guiding the Hoosiers through the strong season and ranks seventh in school history with 1,793 points as well as being the program’s all-time leader in assists (577). Ferrell is averaging 17.3 points and 5.8 assists this season while junior forward Troy Williams (12.8 points) and freshman center Thomas Bryant (12.1) are also scoring in double digits. Zeisloft has 45 3-pointers - second behind Ferrell’s 52 - and had 15 points on five 3-pointers when the Hoosiers suffered a 77-63 loss to Iowa last season.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana has won four of the past six meetings.

2. Hawkeyes G Mike Gesell averages 8.4 points and he is two points away from becoming the 45th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points.

3. The Hoosiers have made nine or more 3-pointers 17 times this season.

PREDICTION: Iowa 73, Indiana 72