FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iowa at Indiana, ppd.
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
February 18, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 4 years ago

Iowa at Indiana, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iowa at Indiana, ppd.: Tuesday’s game between Iowa and Indiana was postponed after a large piece of metal fell from the ceiling at Assembly Hall and damaged some seats.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. ET, about 6½ hours before the Big Ten game was scheduled to tip off. The piece of metal, estimated to be about 8 feet long by 14 inches wide, damaged a section of lower-level seating in the northwest corner of the building.

This was the only scheduled meeting between the teams this season and no make-up team has been scheduled. Iowa (19-6, 8-4 Big Ten) began the day in third place in the conference standings and Indiana (14-11, 4-8) was 10th.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.