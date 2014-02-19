FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iowa at Indiana, ppd.
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
February 19, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 4 years ago

Iowa at Indiana, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGED to make-up game in Para 3)

Iowa at Indiana, ppd.: Tuesday’s game between Iowa and Indiana was postponed after a large piece of metal fell from the ceiling at Assembly Hall and damaged some seats.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. ET, about 6½ hours before the Big Ten game was scheduled to tip off. The piece of metal, estimated to be about 8 feet long by 14 inches wide, damaged a section of lower-level seating in the northwest corner of the building.

This was the only scheduled meeting between the teams this season and no make-up game has been scheduled. Iowa (19-6, 8-4 Big Ten) began the day in third place in the conference standings and Indiana (14-11, 4-8) was 10th.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.