(Updated: CHANGED to make-up game in Para 3)

Iowa at Indiana, ppd.: Tuesday’s game between Iowa and Indiana was postponed after a large piece of metal fell from the ceiling at Assembly Hall and damaged some seats.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. ET, about 6½ hours before the Big Ten game was scheduled to tip off. The piece of metal, estimated to be about 8 feet long by 14 inches wide, damaged a section of lower-level seating in the northwest corner of the building.

This was the only scheduled meeting between the teams this season and no make-up game has been scheduled. Iowa (19-6, 8-4 Big Ten) began the day in third place in the conference standings and Indiana (14-11, 4-8) was 10th.