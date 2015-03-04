Iowa 77, Indiana 63

Iowa77, Indiana 63: Aaron White scored 21 points, including 9-of-10shooting from the free-throw line, to lead the visiting Hawkeyes totheir fifth straight win.

JarrodUthoff had 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field for Iowa(20-10, 11-6 Big Ten), while Gabriel Olaseni chipped in with 13points and eight rebounds off the bench. Anthony Clemmons added 10points and a team-high three assists off the pine.

NickZeisloft led Indiana (19-11, 9-8) with 15 points, all on 3-pointers, for his third straight game in double figures. James Blackmon Jr. had 14points and Yogi Ferrell added 11, but Troy Williams, who came inaveraging 13.7 points, was held to eight on 3-of-13 shooting from thefield.

TheHoosiers’ high-powered offense couldn’t get going in the first half,shooting 35.7 percent from the field, including 3-of-12 from 3-pointrange, but Iowa wasn’t any better, connecting on only 1-of-5 frombeyond the arc. Indiana took a one-point lead with six minutes to go in the half on HannerMosquera-Perea’s layup, but the Hawkeyes closed on a 9-4 run to takea four-point advantage into the break.

Whitescored six points in the first six minutes of the second half as theHawkeyes opened with a 12-3 run to go up by 11 with just under 14minutes to go. Blackmon cut the deficit to seven with under nineminutes to go, but Iowa’s 15-7 run had the advantage up to 15 withunder three to play and the Hoosiers never seriously threatenedafter that.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Hawkeyessnapped a three-game losing streak to the Hoosiers overall as well asa three-game skid in games played in Bloomington. … Iowa won therebound battle, 37-33, despite a game-high 13 by Williams. … The Hawkeyes finished 4-of-12 from 3-point range, whilethe Hoosiers hit 10-of-25 attempts from beyond the arc.