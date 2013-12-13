Preview: Iowa at Iowa State

Basketball in the state of Iowa is as energized as it has been in years, and that excitement will be taken to the ultimate level Friday when Iowa visits Iowa State in a matchup of teams with a combined record of 17-1. The 16th-ranked Cyclones and No. 22 Hawkeyes are meeting as ranked teams for the first time since 1987. “You want to play in games that mean a lot to a lot of people, and this game means a lot to a lot of people,” said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “It’s an important game. It’s why you work so hard.”

Iowa State is coached by Fred Hoiberg, who played in four games for the Cyclones against the Hawkeyes during the early 1990’s after first gaining exposure to the rivalry as a ballboy at Iowa State. “It’s fun to be a part of this as a coach, as well,” Hoiberg said. “It’s going to be a fun atmosphere. You’ve got two teams that are ranked ... and both teams feel pretty good about themselves right now. It should be a lot of fun.” This year’s showdown features two of the nation’s best offensive teams, as Iowa State enters Thursday’s action leading the country with 91.7 points per game and Iowa isn’t far behind, placing sixth with a mark of 89.5 points.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA (10-1): It seems like the math could not work, but the Hawkeyes have 10 different players averaging at least 15 minutes per game, led by senior guard Roy Devyn Marble (15.6 points in 26.5 minutes) and junior forward Aaron White (12.6 points in 24.1 minutes). Neither Marble nor White is particularly efficient from 3-point range, but Iowa has several other long-range weapons in Zach McCabe (16-of-33), Mike Gesell (11-of-27) and Jarrod Uthoff (7-of-13). The Hawkeyes had lost three straight meetings to their cross-state rivals before defeating the Cyclones 80-71 at home last season behind White’s 18 points.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (7-0): Not only are the Cyclones the highest scoring team in the country, but they also rank second in assists (19.9) and fourth in rebounding (46.3). Five Iowa State players average in double figures, paced by two seniors - forward Melvin Ejim (18 per game) and guard DeAndre Kane (15.4). With an average of 7.8 rebounds, Ejim is actually third on the Cyclones, as Kane averages eight boards and Dustin Hogue chips in 12.7 points and 10.4 rebounds despite only standing 6-foot-6, 215 pounds.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State have scored at least 77 points in every game this season, with a high of 110 against Missouri-Kansas City late last month.

2. The Cyclones have not started 8-0 since 1996-97, when they won their first 10 games.

3. Iowa leads the all-time series 43-23, although Iowa State has won five straight home meetings in the series by an average of 9.8 points.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 72, Iowa 70