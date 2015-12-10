Preview: Iowa at Iowa State

The Cy-Hawk rivalry game usually figures to a classic, but Thursday’s 69th edition brings added hype with visiting Iowa’s 7-2 record and Iowa State’s No. 2 national ranking. The Cyclones (7-0) have won six straight in the series at Ames and used late-game rallies to win the last two overall.

All-America candidate George Niang, Iowa State’s leading scorer (18.6), has drawn attention with his play and enthusiasm about facing Iowa for the fourth time. “If I only went 2-2 (in my career) with Iowa, what’s the point of playing? Obviously the goal is to go 3-1,‘’ the senior forward told reporters. ”I expect them to come in and try to make it a bloodbath ... I’m sure (the media) are going to put all this trash talk I’m doing now everywhere so it’s going to be great bulletin board material.‘’ Iowa, which has won four straight and enters its only true road game in a six-week, 10-game stretch, gave up an 18-0 run in a 15-point loss last season after blowing a five-point lead with 1:21 left two meetings ago. “Rivalries are great and the one thing that makes up great rivalries is the programs have to be relevant and I think both programs are very, very relevant,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm told reporters.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA (6-2): Jarrod Uthoff (18.2 points per game) went for 27 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes in Monday’s 90-56 victory over Western Illinois, and will likely draw the defensive assignment on Niang. Peter Jok (12.9) is the only other double-figure scorer, but center Adam Woodbury has been solid with averages of 9.2 points and 7.0 rebounds. The Hawkeyes have 10 players averaging at least 9.9 minutes per game, but have lost guard Dale Jones (knee) for the season.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (7-0): Niang has plenty of offensive help with Monte Morris (14.9 points), Abdel Nader (14.6), Jameel McKay (13.9) and Nazareth Mitrou-Long (12.9) averaging double figures. McKay averages a team-high 11.6 rebounds and his 60.8 percent shooting leads a team that ranked eighth (.517) in the country in field goal percentage entering Wednesday’s games. Morris, who banged up his hip during a 12-point, 10-assist effort in Monday’s 84-63 victory over Buffalo, has a 5.1-to-1 assist to turnover ratio.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State, which seeks its first 8-0 start since 1941-42, plays six of its seven games in December at home.

2. Iowa State’s top seven players account for 96.4 percent of the team’s playing time.

3. The Cy-Hawk rivalry, which extends through all sports between the schools located 125 miles apart, marks the first for Prohm.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 86, Iowa 79