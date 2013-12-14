Iowa State 85, Iowa 82

No. 16 Iowa State 85, No. 22 Iowa 82: Sparked by Georges Niang and Melvin Ejim, the Cyclones scored the last eight points of the game in the final 1 1/2 minutes to stun the visiting Hawkeyes and remain undefeated.

In a matchup of two of the nation’s highest-scoring teams, Iowa State (8-0) received 24 points from Niang - including the go-ahead layup with 20 seconds left - while Ejim contributed 22 and seven rebounds. Dustin Hogue posted 12 points and 16 boards, while Naz Long chipped in with 13 points off the bench.

Aaron White set season highs with 25 points and 17 rebounds for Iowa (10-2), which suffered its first regulation defeat. Roy Devyn Marble added 19 points and Jarrod Uthoff had 12 off the bench, but Mike Gesell missed two key free throws in the final minute and Zach McCabe’s attempt at a tying 3-pointer rimmed off in the waning seconds.

With the Cyclones trailing 82-77, Niang made a pair of free throws and Ejim knocked down two of his own to slice the deficit to one with 42 seconds left. Marble then missed the front end of a 1-and-1 before Niang converted a reverse layup to put Iowa State ahead.

On Iowa’s ensuing possession, Gesell took it strong to the hoop and drew a foul, only to miss both free throws with 13 seconds to play. Two free throws by Hogue extended the advantage to three, but McCabe capped his 0-for-7 performance with his fourth missed 3-pointer and the Hawkeyes had two putback attempts roll off the rim as they lost their sixth straight road game against the Cyclones.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Niang scored 16 points in the first half - more than the Cyclones’ other four starters combined - but the Hawkeyes still led 45-38 at intermission behind 13 points by White and 10 by Marble. ... Iowa State is 8-0 for the first time since 1996-97, when it won its first 10 games. ... The Cyclones won despite suffering through a 23-for-36 performance at the foul line and getting outrebounded 49-35.