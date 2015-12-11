No. 4 Iowa State 83, Iowa 82

Iowa State guard Monte Morris hit the game winning bucket in the closing seconds to give the No. 4 Cyclones an 83-82 win over Iowa on Thursday in Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones (8-0) trailed by 20 in the first half before staging a furious second half rally. They used a 16-2 run to cut their deficit to 71-70 with 5:56 left. They wouldn’t take the lead until Morris his bucket late.

It looked like Iowa would run away with the win as Ioaw State had no answer for Iowa forward Jared Uthoff in the first half. Uthoff scored 32 points in the game, and 30 in the first half.

Morris scored 20 points and added nine assists. Forward Jameel McKay had 20 points and 12 rebounds and forward Georges Niang added 16 points. Guard Matt Thomas added 19 points off the bench.

Guard Peter Jok scored 18 for the Hawkeyes, including 16 in the second half.