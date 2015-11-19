Preview: Iowa at Marquette

After scoring in double figures just three times in 31 games as a freshman, Sandy Cohen III has done so in both games this season for Marquette, which faces visiting Iowa on Wednesday in the Gavitt Tip-off. Cohen, a 6-6 forward, has registered 11 points in each game to go with a total of 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four 3-pointers.

“I don’t try to force anything just because I’ve been on this team and been in these situations,” he said after Marquette’s win over IUPUI. “If I have an open shot, my team has confidence in me.” Cohen, whose block forced overtime against IUPUI, has played more of a complementary role to freshman Henry Ellenson and junior Luke Fischer, who have averaged a combined 34 points and 19.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes have opened with a pair of convincing wins behind the solid play of senior forward Jarrod Uthoff.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT IOWA (2-0): While Uthoff has led the way with 17 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, senior Mike Gesell is tops in the nation with 21 assists while averaging just 23 minutes. “Mike is pushing it hard and has his head up,” head coach Fran McCaffery told the media. “When your bigs are running, you want to load them up or they stop running.” The Hawkeyes used all 15 players in beating up on Gardner-Webb and Coppin State, but should receive a much sterner test as they look for their 11th win in 18 games against Marquette.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (1-1): If Cohen has been solid, then Fischer has been spectacular for the Golden Eagles, producing the first two double-doubles of his career, including 17 points and 10 rebounds against IUPUI. “We wanted him to play with more force on the offensive end and I think he did that,” coach Steve Wojciechowski told reporters. To beat a Big Ten team, Marquette will need to cut down on its turnovers, which right now stands at 31 against 32 assists.

TIP-INS

1. The 12 assists against Coppin State were a career high for Gesell, who has been held without an assist just five times in 103 career games.

2. After this game, Marquette heads to New York City for the Legends Classic, while Iowa goes to Orlando for the Advocare Invitational.

3. Cohen had 13 games last season in which he failed to score, including the last five contests.

PREDICTION: Iowa 70, Marquette 66