Iowa 89, Marquette 61

Guard Peter Jok scored 20 points and all five Iowa starters scored in double figures as the Hawkeyes cruised to an 89-61 drubbing of Marquette Thursday night in a Gavitt Tipoff contest at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Iowa never trailed in the contest and shot nearly 55 percent while hitting on 12 of 22 3-pointers -- four of them coming from Jok, a 6-foot-6 junior.

Guard Haanif Cheatham led Marquette with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers, but the rest of the Golden Eagles struggled from the field, shooting 37 percent and going 7-for-30 from behind the 3-point line while committing 19 turnovers.

Marquette had more turnovers -- 12 -- than made baskets in the first half while the Hawkeyes shot 50 percent from the field and 7-of-14 on 3-point attempts.

The Golden Eagles attempted 19 from beyond the arc but made only two of those shots and were 8-for-31 in all. Iowa took a 48-21 lead into halftime.

An 8-0 Marquette run to open the second half cut the deficit to 19 but the Hawkeyes recovered quickly and used a 13-3 run to extend their lead to 30 with 12 minutes to play.