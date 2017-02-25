Preview: Iowa at Maryland

No. 24 Maryland looks to snap a two-game skid and re-establish some momentum heading into the postseason when it hosts Iowa on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are aiming for a second straight victory following a three-game slide of their own.

The Terrapins have some added motivation to get back on track Saturday, as the 2001 Final Four and 2002 national championship teams will be honored at halftime. “We talked about it after the game,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon told reporters, referring to the team's 89-75 home loss to Minnesota on Wednesday. “As disappointed as we were, we were like, ‘OK guys, Saturday night, we’ve got the national champions in the building. We better be ready to go.’” Maryland won 84-76 at Iowa on Jan. 19 as five Terrapins scored in double figures, but the Hawkeyes are 3-1 in rematch games this season. Iowa is coming off a 96-90 overtime win over visiting Indiana and is trying to get back to .500 in the Big Ten.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA (15-13, 7-8 Big Ten): The Hawkeyes are led by one of the nation’s top scorers in Peter Jok (21 points, six rebounds), who gets to the foul line often and hits a blistering 92.1 percent of his free throws. Iowa’s next three scorers are freshmen Tyler Cook (11.8 points), Jordan Bohannon (9.2) and Cordell Pemsl (nine). The Hawkeyes prefer to play at a breakneck pace and rank 39th nationally in scoring (80.5 points) but 300th in scoring defense (78 points).

ABOUT MARYLAND (22-6, 10-5): The Terrapins typically are strong at the defensive end, but they had a lapse in the second half against Minnesota, allowing the Golden Gophers to shoot 54.5 percent after the break. Maryland also relies heavily on freshmen, as junior Melo Trimble (17.4 points) is complemented by a pair in forward Justin Jackson (10.8, 6.3 rebounds) and guard Anthony Cowan (10.4 points). Freshman forward Ivan Bender is getting more playing time with big man Michal Cekovsky (ankle) out for the season and scored a career-high 15 points in the loss to Minnesota.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland is trying to avoid its first three-game losing streak since Feb. 25-March 4, 2012.

2. Jok needs one 3-pointer to become the sixth player in Iowa history to make 200 in his career.

3. Trimble has scored in double digits in 17 consecutive games and 26 overall this season.

PREDICTION: Maryland 81, Iowa 73